Arizona coffee shop revs up support for men’s health with international motorcycle ride

By Bri Pacelli

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — A Midtown coffee shop is brewing more than just great pick-me-ups. Gear Shifters, located off Speedway and Columbus, has become a popular spot for bikers to gather before hitting the road. But the shop does more than serve caffeine, they also host special rides that support charitable causes.

“Gear Shifters was founded as a collective for motorcycle enthusiasts. We wanted a place to gather, connect with like-minded individuals, and, since most motorcyclists enjoy coffee, we decided to incorporate that element too,” John Morgan, owner of Gear Shifters, said.

This coming Sunday, 860 rides are scheduled worldwide, all in support of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. This international motorcycle event raises funds for the Movember Foundation, dedicated to men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness.

But there is another mission behind events such as these.

“The purpose originally was to promote motorcycle engagement within the community and dispel negative stereotypes. Hence, the concept of dressing up, encouraging participants to don their finest attire,”Gawain Douglas, Founding Board Member of 520 Moto Alliance, said.

The Tucson ride will start at Gear Shifters, aligning with the shop’s commitment to safety, community, and preserving motorcycle history.

“520’s mission folds perfectly into what Gear Shifters represents,” Douglas said.

Supporting causes like the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride can have a significant impact on some in our community.

“Men’s mental health is often overlooked,” Morgan said. “This event serves as a reminder that men need support and awareness, even if societal norms suggest otherwise.”

The ride is set to happen on May 19th, welcoming all bike enthusiasts with a classic or vintage style bike to participate. You can register on their website or contribute to the cause through donations.

