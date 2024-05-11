Giving blood could be an unconventional Mother's Day gift that gives the gift of life.

By Spencer Wilson

Colorado (KCNC) — Many of us are scrambling to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift, but what if there was a present that could truly save a life? Dr. Marci Peralta, a Colorado doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, knows firsthand the power of a single blood donation, and is hoping you can appreciate, too.

Every Mother’s Day is a celebration of life for Peralta, thanks to the generosity of strangers. A seemingly routine delivery for her own second child took a dramatic turn when the heart rate for the baby started to drop.

“Things went from totally fine to very scary,” she recalled.

Doctors were able to stabilized her baby, but the scares were not over. Peralta suffered a massive hemorrhage from an amniotic fluid embolism, a condition that can be fatal without immediate blood transfusions. Fortunately, the hospital had recently become a trauma center and was stocking a larger blood bank.

“I actually used all the blood in the blood bank for the hospital for that day,” Peralta said.

That amounted to 30 units, enough to completely replace her blood volume two-and-a-half times. Those 30 units came from 30 blood donors in Colorado, who she credits with saving her life.

“I’m here for birthdays, home runs, swim meets … because those 30 people donated blood,” she said.

Now, Peralta is urging everyone to consider giving the gift of life this Mother’s Day.

“How amazing to show your love by saying, ‘I gave blood, just in case you needed it,'” she said.

Consider giving the gift that could save a life by donating blood. You can search for an appointment at Vitalant’s website or or the American Red Cross’s website.

