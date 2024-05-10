Group helping Maui fire survivors heal with horses says they’re seeing ‘miracles’

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

Click here for updates on this story

KULA, Hawai’i (KITV) — As Maui fire survivors continue to heal mentally and emotionally from the August tragedy, one group is trying to help them recover with a unique tool: horses.

“The horses are always in a state of coherence,” Paige Deponte, director of Spirit Horse Ranch, said. “Something you notice about horses is that they’re very calm, very present. Horses have the innate ability to make people feel safe.”

Located in Upcountry Maui, Spirit Horse Ranch is intended as a safe space that focuses on equine-therapy. The practice involves participants realigning their nervous system with their heart and brain by working with horses.

“Horses will instinctively send a message to your heart when you’re standing next to them, and start to regulate your heartbeat to match theirs, so it’s very calming. Brushing horses releases serotonin,” Deponte said.

The non-profit group began as a youth program, but opened up services to Maui’s fire survivors after the August disaster. Since then, the organization has completed hundreds of sessions, for those both directly and indirectly impacted by the tragedy.

“There’s just amazing miracles that happen,” Deponte added.

More information on the ranch’s free sessions is available here: thespirithorseranch.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.