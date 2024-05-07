How a second grader helped save a classmate’s life

By Clay LePard

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WEWS) — A second grader, along with three school staff members, were honored Tuesday for their roles in helping save a student’s life in March.

It all happened when 8-year-old Trey Lewis noticed a classmate was choking and having a severe allergic reaction to a granola bar that contained cashews.

“We’re finishing up lunch in second grade, and Trey comes up to me and says there’s a student choking, and I need you to come take a look at it,” Assistant Principal David Ravida explained. “For a second grader to identify someone in stress or struggling is amazing.”

Ravida told News 5 that he was able to remove the food lodged in the student’s throat but still noticed something was off.

That’s when school nurse Beth Wyslutsky and medical assistant Patty Kidwell arrived, noticing the signs of an allergic reaction and quickly administered an Epipen.

“Trey is the biggest hero,” Ravida said. “He saved that kid’s life by alerting me. Anyone can be a hero. A student, a nurse, a teacher and principal. Anybody.”

A school with no shortage of role models for others.

Today, that student is doing OK. Ask Trey about it, and his smile says more than any words could.

“I saved someone’s life and I helped him,” Trey said.

“Whoever you’re with, you need to know if somebody is allergic to something, that way everybody can be prepared for the worst,” Patricia Kidwell reminisced. “It worked out perfectly that day.”

A moment worth recognizing the humble heroes among us.

Monday marked the kickoff of National Nurses Week, a chance to show love and appreciation for those who take care of us.

In an effort to maintain privacy, the school district and News 5 are not identifying the student who had the allergic reaction.

