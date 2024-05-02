Thieves use forklift to steal pistols, long guns from gun club

By Julian Grace

YOUNGSVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — Youngsville police are looking for three people caught on video breaking into a gun range by using a forklift to pull the front entrance door away from the building.

Police said it happened around 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Youngsville Gun Club at 132 Franklin Park Ave.

“You can prepare for a lot of things,” Youngsville Gun Club owner Jason Gladwell said. “You can not prepare for someone stealing a forklift and running through a steel cage and breaking into your business.”

Gladwell said his security system has the abliity to record very precise details.

“We do know exactly what they did,” Gladwell said. “We’ve got an amazing security system.

“So, we know exactly what they did, how long they were in [the store]. [The system was] tracking everything, so we’ve got a very good record of what’s in the store [and] what’s not in the store.”

Security footage showed the people entering the store and leaving with the guns.

The footage shows one suspect wore a Red Hot Chilli Peppers sweatshirt, another had a dark green jacket and the third had a dark blue sweatshirt.

All three people wore black or dark-colored pants, police said.

Police said they left the gun club in a black or dark-colored four-door sedan.

It’s unclear where the thieves got the forklift.

“We will share a lot of the pictures and video. Hopefully someone will be able to help us out if they hear anything,” Gladwell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Youngsville police at sheustis@youngsvillenc.gov.

