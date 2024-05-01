Vermont gym using boxing to help fight Parkinson’s disease

By Noah Cierzan

WILLISTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — Boxing has a long legacy of building star athletes. From Floyd Mayweather to Muhammad Ali, some of the greatest stars of all time come from the combat sports world. But now, boxing is helping battle a disease the latter of the aforementioned fighters faced.

Rock Steady Boxing is based on of Indianapolis, with gyms across the country focused on helping those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease fight it through the sweet science.

Vermont has three locations, the newest of which is based out of Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center in Williston. Zach Wilson was tabbed as the programs head coach, and has been training athletes since the Williston location opened in January.

“What I have heard from folks is that symptomatically, they feel a reduction in the symptoms the next day,” Wilson said.

Roughly one million Americans suffer from Parkinson’s disease, according to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).

South Burlington resident Bob Pepper was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017. Since then, he’s focused on physical exercise as a way to help with his day-to-day life.

“I feel more confident doing things,” Pepper said. “It’s an intense workout.”

He’s part of a group of roughly 10 others who gather every Tuesday and Thursday for 90 minutes of hitting pads and hanging out.

Shelburne resident Mike Reilly has also seen tremendous growth since beginning the program in January. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2023 and was discouraged while struggling to complete what used to be simple tasks. Now, through the power of boxing, he’s back to feeling like himself.

“[I’m] happier than I’ve been in a long time because I realized I enjoy life,” Reilly said.

