‘Escaped’ inmate may have been mistakenly released

'Escaped' Oahu Community Correctional Center inmate Isaac Edayan
By Marisa Yamane

    HONOLULU (KITV) — The state is investigating whether an Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmate was mistakenly released.

The Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) reported on Saturday that Isaac Edayan was wanted for escaping OCCC after the staff discovered him missing during a headcount on Friday night.

Edayan, 39, was in custody as a pre-trial detainee for driving after his license was suspended or revoked because of a DUI.

Police found Edayan in Haleiwa on Sunday and arrested him on suspicion of escape.

But sources tell Island News that Edayan had given OCCC staff his name after returning from court and said he was supposed to be there, but Edayan was instead told to leave.

DCR director Tommy Johnson told Island News in a statement: “The inmate’s escape is under investigation. Once the investigation is completed, appropriate action will be taken as warranted.

“Meanwhile, the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) has been ordered to immediately thoroughly review all transport and intake procedures to ensure departmental policies and procedures are being strictly followed.

“We are unable to comment further as doing so could compromise the investigation.”

