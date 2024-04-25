Skip to Content
Suspect caught in fence while evading Portland police

<i>Portland Police/KPTV via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A suspect attempting to evade police on foot got caught in a fence
Lawrence, Nakia
Portland Police/KPTV via CNN Newsource
    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A suspect attempting to evade police on foot got caught in a fence, the Portland Police Bureau posted Tuesday on social media.

The suspect was fleeing a stolen vehicle, and got trapped while trying to jump the fence.

According to police, the suspect was arrested after being rescued. They had an outstanding warrant for reckless driving and identity theft, among other charges.

