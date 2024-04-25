Suspect caught in fence while evading Portland police

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A suspect attempting to evade police on foot got caught in a fence, the Portland Police Bureau posted Tuesday on social media.

The suspect was fleeing a stolen vehicle, and got trapped while trying to jump the fence.

According to police, the suspect was arrested after being rescued. They had an outstanding warrant for reckless driving and identity theft, among other charges.

