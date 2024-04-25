Former middle school janitor charged with indecent liberties against a student

By Rex Hodge

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A former janitor for a Haywood County school faces charges and is accused of making inappropriate advances on a student.

Christopher Roy Giles, 29, is charged with indecent liberties against a student and indecent liberties against a child.

Investigators say allegedly, the incident took place on June 1, 2023, on the campus of Canton Middle School. Officials said Giles was dismissed on June 6, 2023.

He was charged initially, but he moved to Texas, making it difficult to locate him.

He eventually moved back to Haywood County — and was arrested last week.

Canton’s Police Chief Scott Sluder said when the incident happened, the student immediately informed a teacher, who informed administration leaders, who then contacted the school resource officer.

“That’s why it’s so important to have the SROs in our schools,” Sluder said Wednesday, April 24. “You’ve got somebody right there. They work as part of the team. The school and the law enforcement agency can work very quickly to keep our children safe.”

In a statement, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Trevor Putnam said:

“Student safety is always our first priority. State law, local board policy, and procedures were followed quickly in response to this situation. HCS notified law enforcement as soon as the situation came to our attention.”

