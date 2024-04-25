Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Former middle school janitor charged with indecent liberties against a student

<i>Canton Police/WLOS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Canton Police Department said Christopher Roy Giles
Lawrence, Nakia
Canton Police/WLOS via CNN Newsource
Canton Police Department said Christopher Roy Giles
By
Published 1:55 PM

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

    HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A former janitor for a Haywood County school faces charges and is accused of making inappropriate advances on a student.

Christopher Roy Giles, 29, is charged with indecent liberties against a student and indecent liberties against a child.

Investigators say allegedly, the incident took place on June 1, 2023, on the campus of Canton Middle School. Officials said Giles was dismissed on June 6, 2023.

He was charged initially, but he moved to Texas, making it difficult to locate him.

He eventually moved back to Haywood County — and was arrested last week.

Canton’s Police Chief Scott Sluder said when the incident happened, the student immediately informed a teacher, who informed administration leaders, who then contacted the school resource officer.

“That’s why it’s so important to have the SROs in our schools,” Sluder said Wednesday, April 24. “You’ve got somebody right there. They work as part of the team. The school and the law enforcement agency can work very quickly to keep our children safe.”

In a statement, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Trevor Putnam said:

“Student safety is always our first priority. State law, local board policy, and procedures were followed quickly in response to this situation. HCS notified law enforcement as soon as the situation came to our attention.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content