Shooting involving man and police officer in parking lot of Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach

By Danielle Scruggs

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Students and staff are safe after a man was shot Monday morning in the parking lot at Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach.

The family of the man who was shot identified him as 29-year-old Delroy Clive Thomas.

It happened as students were arriving at school.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating this as an officer-involved shooting. Agents are on the scene conducting interviews.

The school was placed on code yellow lockdown as the investigation unfolded.

The School District of Palm Beach County said nearby school campuses, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary, and John F. Kennedy Middle School, were placed in limited movement.

According to Councilman Douglas Lawson, a Riviera Beach police officer and a suspect were taken to a hospital.

Statement from the School District of Palm Beach County:

This morning, during school arrival, there was a shooting involving an unknown adult male in the parking lot of Suncoast Community High School. No students or school staff were harmed in the incident. School administrators immediately placed the school in full lockdown. All students are safe, and the campus is secure. There is currently a multi-agency response on campus to investigate.

Nearby school campuses, including Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Elementary, and John F. Kennedy Middle School, were placed in limited movement. They are now all clear and will continue with a regularly scheduled instructional day.

Below is the message sent to Suncoast Community High School parents and staff at 8:33 a.m.

We want to update you on today’s Code Red. First and foremost, we assure you all students on campus are safe and secure. We have transitioned into Code Yellow now, and school will remain open today as there is no active threat to the campus.

That being said, parents will have the option to pick up their child from school if they choose to do so. Parent pick-up will be through our bus loop on the southeast side of campus, entering from Ave S. You will be required to show ID to verify authorization for student pickup. For student drivers, parents must send an email authorization for early dismissal to 0151SuncoastAttendance@palmbeachschools.org.

Please be advised there is a large police presence as they conduct their investigation. Thus, the only access to campus for parents is through our bus loop on Ave S.

We will continue to update you regarding dismissal procedures for students who remain on campus for the duration of the school day. Thank you.

Authorities said this was an isolated incident and will continue with a regularly scheduled instructional day.

According to the family, Thomas, who is schizophrenic and has depression, was shot in the chest and remains in the hospital.

The Riviera Beach Police Department released a statement on the incident Monday afternoon:

Earlier today, an incident occurred in the Suncoast Community High School parking lot involving an unauthorized male who attempted to enter the premises on foot. When approached by an officer, the individual became combative and made physical contact with the officer. In response, the officer discharged their weapon, resulting in the individual being shot twice.

Both the officer and the individual were transported to the hospital for treatment. The officer was treated and released, while the individual remains in stable condition. In light of the incident, Suncoast and surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, no students or staff were harmed, and there is no ongoing danger to the surrounding community.

Officers from the Riviera Beach Police Department, along with several other agencies, responded quickly to the scene to manage the situation and ensure public safety. We appreciate your patience and understanding as this is an active investigation.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Palm Beach County School District Police, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office who responded swiftly to assist in keeping our schools and community safe.

The School District of Palm Beach County release another statement Monday afternoon:

“In The School District of Palm Beach County, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

Today, before school started, an unauthorized adult male entered a Suncoast Community High School parking lot area on foot. When approached by a police officer on campus about why he was there, the individual became combative and made physical contact with the officer. The officer then discharged their weapon, and the individual was shot twice.

The school was immediately placed in full lockdown and then transitioned to limited movement. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the campus to assist with the investigation. No students or school staff were harmed in the incident.

The individual was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition. He will face criminal charges. The police officer was also transported to an area hospital and later released.

We greatly appreciate our partnership with law enforcement agencies across the County to help keep our schools and students safe. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office are also investigating the incident.”

