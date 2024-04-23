Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Grandmother of Juneteenth to receive honorary doctoral degree from SMU

<i>KTVT via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Civil rights icon Opal Lee will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Southern Methodist University
Lawrence, Nakia
KTVT via CNN Newsource
Civil rights icon Opal Lee will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Southern Methodist University
By
Published 12:09 PM

By S.E. Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

    DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — Civil rights icon Opal Lee will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Southern Methodist University, the university announced.

Lee led a national campaign that led to the creation of Juneteenth, or June 19, as a national holiday.

The National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth is expected to open to the public in 2026, according to its website.

The grandmother of Juneteenth and retired teacher has already received seven honorary doctorates. Her eighth degree will be presented at SMU’s commencement on May 11.

The presentation of her degree will be included in the live stream of the commencement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content