‘Everybody loved them’: Neighbors describe residents of Yukon home where 5 found dead

By Jason Burger

Click here for updates on this story

YUKON, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A homicide investigation is currently ongoing in Yukon, following the discovery of five deceased individuals, including two children, in a subdivision Monday morning.

Neighbors said the owner of the home where the people were found dead was always a good person. It is still not clear how they died.

“We have families down here that work all day, and he’d mow their lawns and take care of the family. Anything you needed, he’d be there for you,” Brian Graham, a homeowner in the subdivision, said. “Everybody loved them. Everybody cared for them. Their family was great. Their kids were wonderful.”

Graham also described the scene this morning.

“Yellow tape all over the lawn and on the vehicles and stuff,” Graham said.

He said he didn’t notice police searching for anyone when the crime scene was established.

“My wife had asked them if we were in danger, or if we needed to stay inside. You know, ‘Can we leave the area?’ And they said, ‘No, you’re fine for all that.’ So that was an indicator that there was no threat and that it had been contained in some way,” Graham said.

The police confirmed that the five deceased individuals were found in a home off Mirage Street, not far from Southwest 29th Street and Czech Hall Road in Yukon.

Mustang Public Schools released a statement Monday afternoon, confirming the death of two students in the district. One was a sixth-grade student at Meadow Brook Intermediate, and the other was a ninth-grade student at Mustang High School. A 2023 Mustang Public Schools graduate also died at the home.

“We’re talking about children being inside this home and being victims of this also. So, it’s a very tragic situation,” Gary Knight, a spokesman for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

OCPD received a call to conduct a welfare check at the house early this morning. The situation quickly escalated into a homicide investigation.

“This was not a gas-type of situation, or a fentanyl situation. These are five people who were killed,” Knight said.

As of Monday night, police were still at the scene, and the investigation was expected to continue through the night. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.