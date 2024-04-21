‘This was senseless’: Teen attacked walking home from football practice

By Blake DeVine

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSTON, Georgia (WANF) — A teenager in DeKalb County is recovering after he was attacked while walking home from football practice at Clarkston High School.

On Thursday evening, 15-year-old Jayden Jones said he was approached by another student on North Indian Creek Drive.

After a few heated words were exchanged, the sophomore said the other student, also a boy, hit him in the head with a rock.

Jones said his attacker’s mother then hopped out of her car and got involved.

“His mom came out of the car and tried tasing me,” Jones said. “She then handed him the Taser and he tried tasing me too.”

After evading the attack, he and his friends fled back to campus.

“They followed us to the school in their car,” Jones said. “He took my phone, broke it and then broke my glasses. He kept chasing me down and tasing me.”

Eventually, his attackers drove away once students started to record the altercation on their phones.

Jones said he was left stunned and scared.

“My heart was beating very fast,” he said. “I was getting dizzy and I was on the verge of passing out.”

After getting a ride home from a friend, Natalee Edwards, Jones’ mother, immediately called an ambulance for her son.

“He was bleeding, twisting and turning in pain,” she said. “At first I thought he got shot.”

Jones spent an entire night at Grady Memorial Hospital. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

“My son almost lost his life,” Edwards said. “This was senseless.”

Clarkston High School has been made aware of this incident and gathered video recordings of the attack.

Edwards has filed a police report with the DeKalb County Police Department.

“The police said they were going to put a warrant out for the mother’s arrest,” she said. “She needs to be off our streets.”

Although Jones is back on his feet, he’s still suffering from headaches and needs a new pair of glasses.

The teenager hopes that justice is served by law enforcement and his high school.

“He should get in trouble for this and his mom should also get in trouble for the part she took in this,” Jones said. “Everything should be set right.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department about the incident and is still awaiting a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.