Dog left stranded reunited with some of her puppies

By Hector Molina

WOLCOTT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Wolcott Animal Control said a dog, Mya, who recently gave birth, was found abandoned at an intersection Tuesday night.

Wolcott Police are searching for the person responsible for the dog and her puppies.

Animal Control Officer Roslyn Nenninger said the situation took a significant mental and physical toll on the dog.

“It messes with her psyche as well as it’s physically affecting her because she’s still producing milk and unable to feed or relieve that, so we’re going to deal with some physical issues as well as some mental issues with the dog,” Nenninger said.

Today, Wolcott Animal Control reunited 3 of the 7 eight day old puppies with Mya.

Menninger said she noticed a huge change in the dog’s mood.

“She’s cleaning them loving them, doing her mother thing, no more whining, no more crying no more howling,” Menninger said.

Wolcott police say the person who abandoned the dog sold the puppies out of a car at a Walmart in Waterbury.

Chief Edward Stephens says he is appalled by the whole situation.

“It’s terrible, something terrible, it should never happen,” Chief Stephens said.

The two puppies were turned in by a man who bought them. He helped track down one more and told the police.

“He said it’s one of the hardest things to do, but it was the right thing to do. Yes, he loves dogs and he had no ill intentions with these dogs,” said Chief Stephens. “There’s still four missing, and from what we know so far, they might be in Massachusetts. We’re still investigating that.”

Chief Stephens says the person responsible will likely face several charges.

“Cruelty and abandonment for the mother, and we’re going to see if we can charge for any other crimes. We’re going to work with Waterbury since these puppies were sold right in Waterbury,” Chief Stephens said.

“We are still hoping that with the public’s help, we will be able to get information leading us to the 4 puppies that may still be out there,” Wolcott Animal Control said.

Desmond’s Army, an animal advocacy group, is offering more than $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever’s responsible.

The department thanked the agencies who brought attention to Mya’s situation.

“Thanks to Desmond Army, Army’s Legacy, and R&R Roofing for their generous reward as well as all our media outlets and supporters on social media, the tips started coming into The Wolcott Police Department,” Wolcott Animal Control said in a statement.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Wolcott Police.

