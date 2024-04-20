200 trees to be planted in cities impacted by low air quality: “The benefits go on and on about trees and just how awesome they are”

By Jasmine Arenas

DENVER (KCNC) — With Earth Day underway, organizations in Denver want to continue to support the push for cleaner air.

Denver’s “Anita Needs a Tree” campaign and Groundwork Denver are working to plant 200 trees throughout Commerce City and Sheridan from April 19 to May 4.

Those trees will be planted for families in cities where their health may be impacted by the heat and poor air quality in the area.

On Friday, the work began with breaking up soil to be able to plant trees in Sheridan neighborhoods.

Aracely Navarro is the climate justice director for Groundwork Denver, an organization with a mission to build a healthy and sustainable environment.

“Our mission is to provide low-cost trees and services to low-income homeowners and communities,” said Navarro.

It is work that is necessary in communities in Sheridan and Commerce City.

“This is important work for me personally because I care about our Black and Brown communities, which most live in low-income communities,” said Navarro.

According to Melissa Englund, sustainability coordinator for the city of Sheridan, it is highly impacted with low air quality, creating high air pollution.

“We have three highways and just a lot of high industry,” said Englund.

The organization wants to plant its seed in communities where the lack of trees is conspicuous.

“Black and Brown people mostly don’t have trees, often don’t have green spaces and live in contaminated areas,” said Navarro.

For homeowners like Alexia Cortez and Allison Belsterling, receiving trees from the organization helped save them hundreds of dollars and create a healthier environment.

“You can tell the difference in the air when you are around so many trees, so it does help with the environment and absorbing that carbon monoxide that we put out with our cars, it is really important to put the time in, even though it is going to take 10 years it will benefit us in the long run,” said Cortez.

Work that will continue in order to improve oxygen and the air that people breathe.

“The benefits go on and on about trees and just how awesome they are,” said Navarro.

Homeowners had concerns about the snow coming in over the weekend, but volunteers said no need to worry.

The Hackberry tree is adaptable to Colorado weather.

