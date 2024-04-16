Detroit Animal Welfare Group takes in dogs coming from Middle East

By Luke Laster

Click here for updates on this story

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — From the Middle East to Michigan, dogs rescued amid the Israel-Hamas war are now up for adoption in Bruce Township.

“For all the things they’ve seen, they just truly want to be loved,” one Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) volunteer told CBS News Detroit on Monday.

“Some of these dogs had their ears cut off, and they were full of maggots, and they were abused, and they were neglected and starved,” said Kelley LaBonty, director of DAWG.

She said they received 10 dogs from the animal protection organization SPCA International that came from the Middle East. She said each of the dogs received has been living through the Israel-Hamas war.

“They’re very, very resilient. They’re the Canaan breed that is from that area. From Jordan and Palestine area. Intelligent, they are protective but not aggressive. They’re a great family dog,” LaBonty said.

A few have already been adopted, and CBS News Detroit was lucky enough to capture the moment one family made the decision to change not only their lives but one of these dogs as well.

“I can’t wait to take her home,” said Stephanie Grunow, on the verge of tears. Grunow and her husband took Xena to her forever home.

“She needs a good home. She needs a good loving safe home. She wasn’t safe there,” Grunow said.

Grunow lost her 13-year-old family dog Peanut a month ago. She said she wasn’t planning on another dog so soon, but said when she saw Xena, she saw Peanut.

“We have a lot of love to give each other. For a lot of years,” said Grunow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.