From prison to fashion: former inmate creates his own clothing line

By Bridget Spencer

ATLANTA (WANF) — Just six months ago, life was much different for Rashod Stanley.

He was serving seven years in prison after making a bad decision.

“You might try to go the fast route and it really just made you realize what is most important,” he said.

While in prison serving time for unarmed robbery he never gave up on his passion: making clothes.

“I took dental floss and a paper clip and starting cutting up mats, whatever I could find to just make outfits. I looked at it like I was just recreating it, upcycling,” said Stanley.

He’s been out for six months and held his first fashion show Friday for his clothing line “The Trenches Global.”

“This is what I’ve been waiting for, to be able to showcase my talent and let everybody see what I bring to the table in this fashion industry,” said Stanley.

Stanley said his clothing line is unique, with pieces representing what he has been through in life and while locked up.

“I want to give them urban, street wear high fashion, like Atlanta high fashion,” said Stanley.

The Bankhead native completely turned his life around. He now focuses on his business and being an example for youth.

He hopes his success can prove to young people that you can make money by pursuing your passion.

“The choices that I made weren’t really worth it,” he said. “If people around you don’t believe in you, it’s your job to make them a believer,” said Stanley.

Stanley said he will be opening a store in East Point later this spring.

