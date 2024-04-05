KCPD investigates deaths of 3 family members in Northland as double murder-suicide

By JACK ANSTINE

KANSAS CITY, MIssouri (KSHB) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the deaths of three family members who were found Monday in a Northland home as a double murder-suicide.

KCPD officers responded to the home around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 8300 block of NW 90th Street on a wellness check after one family member didn’t attend school and another didn’t appear at work.

Officers entered the residence and located 12-year-old Jerel D. McGeachy Jr. and his parents — Domonique A. McGeachy, 38, and Jerel D. McGeachy Sr., 38, — deceased.

Initial evidence indicates Jerel Jr. and Domonique suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while Jerel Sr. died from self-inflicted gunfire, according to KCPD.

Jerel Jr. was a student at Congress Middle School. The Park Hill School District sent an email to families providing resources as students process the loss.

“While this is beyond tragic, and finding the words is challenging, we feel responsible for sharing this information with you as a school family,” Congress Principal Dr. Ryan Smith shared in the email.

The school recommends students reach out to those around them, take time to rest and recharge, normalize their feelings and focus on whatever brings them joy over the next week.

Additionally, the school shared available community mental health resources:

Crisis text line — text “HELLO” to 741741 CommCare crisis, referral line — 1-888-279-8188 Beacon Mental Health Center Crisis Support — 816-468-0400 Synergy Crisis Line — 816-741-8700 Suicide and Crisis Hotline — 988 “We will continue to support our students at school with additional counseling support and time to process as needed with trusted adults,” Smith wrote. “Please don’t hesitate to contact anyone at school to ask that we check in on your student to provide additional support.” —

Investigators are not looking for any additional suspects as investigation into the case continues.

All information from investigators is preliminary.

