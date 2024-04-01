‘We’re all taking cover, they shot about five or six’: 911 calls released after Easter Sunday shooting at Nashville restaurant

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Police are still searching for the gunman who allegedly opened fire during an Easter Sunday brunch, killing one man and injuring several others.

On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put Anton Lamike Rucker on its Most Wanted list.

Also on Monday, 911 calls were released following the shooting. One person told a 911 operator that everyone took cover after the suspect allegedly shot his gun “about five or six” times.

During the call, the person said, “We are all taking cover. They shot about five or six [times]. Do we know where the person is that got shot? They said they’re still laying at the door.

“All of a sudden we was all just sitting there eating, having brunch and cheersing in here and everything. And whoever it was — we never saw the person, we just heard the shots, then somebody got hit. And these poor little children bless their hearts.”

