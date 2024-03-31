Student creates concussion detection device



By Luke Hajdasz

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (WFSB) — Palmer Noe is demonstrating his potentially life-changing invention.

“I’m going to put this in the back of the helmet it does not matter where it goes,” he said.

The small module tracks exactly how hard a football player is hit.

The data is sent in real time to a coach’s computer or tablet and tracked over time.

“I’ve never been able to play because my parents were concerned about the risks of concussions,” said Noe.

Using skills taught by physics teacher Alexandros Mathioudakis, Noe created the module in his basement.

A similar idea already exists. An entire helmet that does the same.

But Palmer’s idea is more universal and can go into any helmet.

“There is already a patent so I would sell this idea or I would have to make a different variation of it to move forward with the sales process of this,” continued Noe.

The invention could change concussion protocols at the high school, college, and professional football levels.

It earned Palmer a national award from the U.S. Office of Naval Research.

“It is an amazing, amazing project,” continued Mathioudakis.

Palmer plans to continue fine tuning and changing the module to get it out of the classroom and into helmets nationwide.

