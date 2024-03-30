Woman charged with murder in fatal Bay Minette stabbing

By Web Staff

BAY MINETTE, Alabama (WALA) — Bay Minette police arrested a Poarch woman and charged her with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing on Daphne Road Friday morning.

Officers responding to a call from the location found a man dead of an apparent stabbing inside a home. According to authorities, it happened at around 9:30 a.m.

The victim’s is not being released yet, according to police.

Authorities initially said the person believed to be responsible is cooperating with the investigation. On Friday evening, police announced they arrested Cassandra Marie Malden on a charge of murder in connection with the case.

Malden was taken to the Baldwin County SHeriff’s Office Corrections Center where she will held pending a bond hearing, Bay Minette PD said.

