Waynesville mourns loss of young soccer player who collapsed on field

WAYNESVILLE, Missouri (KMOV) — Many in the Waynesville community were mourning on Saturday the loss of a young soccer player who collapsed on the field Thursday and later died.

The Waynesville/St. Robert Youth Sports Program said Ken Taylor, a youth player, collapsed on the field playing soccer at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and he was transported to a local hospital.

On Friday, the league said Taylor had died, offering condolences to his family.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the Taylor family as they mourn the loss of their beloved son Ken. We reach out to their family at this time to let them know we are here, we care, and we are mourning with you. May God be with you during this time,” the statement reads.

The City of Waynesville, which manages the youth sports program along with the City of St. Robert, also offered condolences to the family and community. The city placed a wreath at the field in honor of Taylor’s memory and says the community is welcome to place memorials there as well.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we post this. The young athlete who collapsed at last night’s soccer field has passed away. We stand together with the Taylor family in this difficult time. and offer our heartfelt condolences for the loss of their beloved Ken,” the city said.

“May we all find strength and comfort in each other’s embrace.”

The exact circumstances regarding Taylor’s death, other than it was related to a medical emergency, were not immediately known. Soccer games were canceled on Friday and Saturday in memory of Taylor.

Waynesville Mayor Sean Wilson said a local therapist is offering grief counseling free of charge to anyone in the community affected by the loss.

