MARTA to close Atlanta Airport Station for renovations

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — MARTA’s Airport Station will be temporarily closed for renovations of the concourse and platform levels, officials said.

The six-week closure will begin on April 8 and last through May 19. During the renovation period, MARTA will offer a bus shuttle between College Park Station and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s lower-level North Terminal.

According to MARTA, shuttles will run from 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Transportation officials and the airport are asking travelers to add 30 minutes to their estimated journey time if using the shuttle.

Starting April 8:

Travelers should take MARTA’s College Park Station and follow the signs for the shuttle to the airport’s North Terminal. Travelers exiting the airport should follow signs to Ground Transportation and the north baggage claim, take the stairs, escalator, or elevator down to the lower level of the North Terminal and catch the shuttle to MARTA’s College Park Station. Delta customers should follow signs from south baggage claim to north baggage claim and the North Terminal and then catch the shuttle to MARTA’s College Park Station. Travelers returning from international trips should follow signs to Ground Transportation and take the airport shuttle to the domestic terminal. From there, follow signs to the North Terminal and catch the shuttle to MARTA’s College Park Station. Many airport employees utilize MARTA trains to get to work and fear this closure will add time to their daily commutes.

“Now I just have to sit up here and figure out how I will be able to get to work every day,” Christopher Grier said.

“As long as I get to work on time, I’m okay,” Corey Holloway said.

Collie Greenwood, MARTA CEO and general manager, said the transportation service will remain an “efficient and inexpensive way to get to and from the airport, whether you work there or are traveling.”

“We will be providing easily accessible shuttle service for travelers and airport employees between College Park Station and the airport so we can safely complete this necessary work at Airport Station. We ask that if you’re headed to the airport for your shift or to catch a flight, you give yourself an extra 30 minutes to account for the adjustment to our service,” Greenwood said.

“As we continue to serve as a vital hub for global travel, the upcoming renovations at MARTA’s Airport Station reflect our joint commitment to enhancing the travel experience,” said Balram Bheodari, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport general manager. “We fully support this upgrade, encouraging our Airport community to plan accordingly by allowing extra time for travel. The availability of shuttle service ensures uninterrupted access, and we are grateful for everyone’s cooperation and patience during this transformative time.”

The work is a part of MARTA’s Station Rehabilitation Program.

“We want this rail station to provide the same world-class experience that travelers and employees have come to expect from the airport and we’re really excited to progress this work,” Carrie Rocha, MARTA chief capital officer, said.

By 2026, transportation officials said they also hope to complete:

New ceilings, lighting, and signage A new MARTA RideStore A rehabilitated elevator A public art installation Renovated employee spaces

More information about the renovation project and shuttle services is available on MARTA’s website.

