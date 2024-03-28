Skip to Content
Central Iowa boy headed to Hawaii with Make-A-Wish

A central Iowa boy will get to live out his dream of visiting Hawaii thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
A central Iowa boy will get to live out his dream of visiting Hawaii thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A central Iowa boy will get to live out his dream of visiting Hawaii thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Sylas was given five days to live when he was born, but now he’s five years old. He’s had multiple organ transplants and is waiting for a kidney transplant.

Sylas found out about the big trip Tuesday afternoon.

The wish-granting event was hosted by Hy-Vee and The Ankeny Magic, a program that raised thousands of dollars to make Sylas’ wish come true.

Sylas and his family will head to Honolulu at the beginning of next month.

