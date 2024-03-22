‘Library at Lunch’ encourages students to visit Baltimore County libraries

By Jennifer Franciotti

MILFORD MILL, Maryland (WBAL) — Milford Mill Academy isn’t just serving up lunch in its cafeteria, it’s also serving food for thought.

The Baltimore County Public Library’s “Library at Lunch” program aims to motivate students to visit their public libraries beyond school hours and explore a wide range of literary works not available in their school’s collection.

Once a month, students engage with a broad selection of books and participatory activities designed to foster a love for reading and learning.

“Youth and their families are at the heart of what we do,” said Conni Strittmatter, the youth and family engagement manager at Baltimore County Public Library. “We have a much broader collection because we serve all ages. Students are particularly thrilled with manga and nonfiction titles that reflect their personal interests.”

Stephanie Lawrence, the library media specialist at Milford Mill Academy, highlighted the program’s success.

“Our book circulation has skyrocketed by 86% from last year to this year. Students are checking out more titles, which influences the materials we add to our own library,” Lawrence said.

The process is straightforward. Pupils utilize their student account cards to borrow books, returning them to a designated bin at their school library, which is collected by the county’s public library.

Launched three years ago, “Library at Lunch” began with just a few schools and has expanded to 16 Baltimore County schools, with an open invitation to interested middle and high schools to get involved by reaching out to their library branches.

