Iowa Cubs will host first-ever sensory-friendly game

By Web staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Iowa Cubs will open their season at Principal Park in just under two weeks. The stadium’s crew has been preparing for the influx of baseball fans who will be coming.

The Cubs are also planning a special event to welcome their fans with special needs.

For the first time ever, people who might get easily overwhelmed with large crowds and noises get their chance to enjoy a game. The 2024 Sensory Friendly Game is sponsored by the Autism Society of Iowa and ChildServe and will provide an environment designed for children, teens and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind.

According to ChildServe, special programming and activities with modifications are planned, including the mitigation of sounds and motions as much as possible. Calming rooms will be available and staffed by ChildServe therapists to provide a safe space for those who may need a break from stimulus at the ballpark.

