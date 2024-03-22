Former Franklin coach accused of drugging, raping boys faces more charges in new federal indictment

By Danica Sauter

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A former Franklin soccer coach, who was accused of raping more than a dozen children is facing more charges.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said 63-year-old Camilo Campos-Hurtado was recently indicted on the following:

Four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor One count of receiving visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct One count of possessing fraudulent immigration documents One count of possessing an identification document or authentication feature that was stolen or produced without lawful property Earlier this month, on March 6, Campos was indicted with continuous sexual abuse of a child, 14 counts of rape, six counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated rape, among other charges.

Campos was accused of recording himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17, many of which were drugged during the attacks, according to the Franklin Police Department.

According to the DOJ, if convicted, Campos faces 15 years to life in federal prison.

As the case continues, the DOJ and Franklin Police are urging more people to come forward.

“If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim of, or have any information about, the conduct alleged in the indictment, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6829 or the Department of Homeland Security at (866) 347-2423,” the DOJ said.

