Dog who went missing for 2 days after collision near Legends Mall has been found

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — A canine missing more than two days after an early-morning collision near the Legends Mall in Kansas City has been found.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department took to social media on Thursday to update that a Siberian Husky named Cosmo returned to KCK Animal Services in the morning “not only for his owner but apparently a snack because, seeking a little tasty snack, he entered one of the traps set by Nancy Atherton and KC Trappers.”

He went missing after he ran away following a collision on I-435 on Monday.

First responders said they were called to the area of I-435 and I-70 – near the Legends Mall – around 6:10 a.m. on Monday with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found a 2022 Dodge Charger driven by Vanessa Lupian Moreno, 25, of Charlotte, North Carolina, had been headed west on I-70.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Highway Patrol said a semi-truck hauling a 2012 Great Dane trailer by Grant C. Dorsey, 61, of Greenwood, Mo., had been headed down the ramp from I-435 to westbound I-70. The Charger struck the left side of the 18-wheeler’s trailer. The Charger became disabled in the fourth lane.

First responders noted that Lupian Moreno and her passenger, Ezra Adams, 28, of Charlotte, were both taken to Providence Medical Center with possible injuries. Meanwhile, Dorsey escaped the crash without injury. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

KHP Troopers and members of the Kansas Turnpike Authority were able to secure Cosmo for transport to KCK Animal Services while their owner, Adams, received treatment at a nearby hospital.

However, KCKPD noted that Cosmo was spooked by the collision and they realized, in the process of delivering him to animal services, that he broke free.

Cosmo was spotted all around KCK from Parkwood Park at 10th and Quindaro Blvd. to City Park at 33rd and Park Dr.

KC Trappers’ Nancy Atherton, her crew and Animal Services pooled their resources to track and capture Cosmo to be safely reunited with Adams.

