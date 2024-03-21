SC photographer previously charged with crimes against children has been arrested again

By Stephanie Moore

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A photographer in South Carolina who was previously accused of taking inappropriate photographs of a young girl under his care has been arrested again, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gregg Martin, 55, was first arrested on April 8, 2022.

The sheriff’s office said Martin was arrested again on Tuesday for charges out of Georgia.

Deputies said they got a tip that Martin, who had three warrants from Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Department, was at a location on Wilson Boulevard.

Deputies said the new charges include the following: use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors and obscene internet contact with a child.

