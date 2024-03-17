Man facing DWI, other charges after slamming minivan into home, gas station

By Brittany Whitehead

WAYNESVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man who slammed a minivan into both a home and a gas station late Friday night, March 15, is facing DWI and other charges, a spokesperson for the Waynesville Police Department said Saturday.

Waynesville police said a man in his mid-30s, whose name they did not release, first hit a gas station at the intersection of Allens Creek Road and Main Street.

Then, about one-third of a mile away, investigators said the man crashed into a home, with part of the minivan going through the living room. A man was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The person who was home was not hurt, but police said he was shaken up.

The driver has been charged with DWI and two counts of injury to real property.

Investigators said the total value of damages to both properties may be in the $60,000 range.

