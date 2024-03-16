Woman sues Portland nail salon claiming they gave her herpes

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND (KPTV) — A woman is suing a Portland-area nail salon after she says she got infected with herpes.

According to a complaint, the 23-year-old woman went to PDX Nails at 11946 NE Glisan Street, about 30 minutes outside of downtown Portland, for an acrylic nail manicure on June 1, 2023.

The woman claims the nail tech didn’t use gloves and kept tools and drill bits in an Altoids mint container.

After the manicure, the woman said she noticed what appeared to be an infection and inflammation on her right index finger and started feeling sick.

She said redness developed around the nail and cuticle, so she had a telehealth appointment.

According to court documents, the 23-year-old eventually went to urgent care and had a swab test which came back with herpetic whitlow, also known as genital herpes.

The woman stated in court documents that she didn’t have the virus before the nail appointment and added that she has had painful outbreaks of infection since the diagnosis.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and unlawful trade practices with the woman seeking $1.75 million.

