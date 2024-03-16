Michigan prisoner charged with murdering his cellmate, assaulting another inmate

By Joseph Buczek

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Michigan prisoner has been bound over for trial in connection with the murder of his cellmate and assaulting another inmate.

It is alleged that on Oct. 18, 2022, Michael Ketchum went to breakfast and stabbed a fellow inmate several times in the head, neck and arm. When officers went to Ketchum’s cell, they found his cellmate hogtied, strangled and stabbed to death underneath his bed.

Ketchum, 46, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and being a prisoner in possession of a weapon.

“It is my duty to ensure justice prevails, especially for those who can no longer speak for themselves. This defendant, who allegedly took the life of his cellmate, will face the consequences of his actions,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Ketchum was moved to the Ionia Correctional Facility.

He was previously convicted of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, operating and maintaining a methamphetamine lab, felony firearms, being a prisoner possessing a weapon and being a prisoner in possession of contraband.

Ketchum is scheduled to be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court on April 1. If convicted, he faces life without parole.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.