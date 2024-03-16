Is the world’s largest Marvel card collection in Shreveport?

By Brittany Breeding

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport could soon be home to a Guinness world record card collector. A local man is working to get his collection that top honor.

“He was into cards and I was kind of into them, but I wasn’t really into them until I was like 10 or 11,” said Michael Salter, a Marvel card collector.

For Salter, collecting cards started as a hobby to bond with his uncle, but now it’s grown into something much bigger.

“It just stuck. And it kept growing. And, you know, you start collecting things, right? And then you’re like, okay, I want to complete this set or I want to accomplish this, right?” said Salter.

The cards are filling drawers and entire rooms in his home.

“500,000, maybe a million,” said Salter.

He collects mainly Marvel cards.

“It would be this Wolverine card. This is what’s called a precious metal gem. It’s serial numbered out of 100,” said Salter.

He said according to online registries, he’s got the biggest Marvel card collection in the world.

“Honestly, if somebody came forward and said, ‘No, mine’s bigger,’ we would probably become best friends,” said Salter.

He’s working to get that verified with the Guinness Book of World Records.

“That’s already in the works. I don’t know when it will be official,” said Salter.

He also sells some of his cards.

“A collector at heart, but since COVID and since that market exploded and people are paying crazy amounts for some of these cards, I’m definitely letting a lot of them go,” said Salter.

There’s one thing that makes a card stand out.

“Mainly if they’re graded. That’s really what brings the value. If they’ve, you know, been encapsulated and sealed and graded,” said Salter. “If a card that’s worth a dollar ungraded, let’s say gets the perfect 10, it can be worth $7,000, $10,000, $20,000.”

If you’d like to see more of Salter’s collection, find him on social media by searching “Cool Cards.”

