Iowa State sophomore competes in national grocery-bagging contest

LAS VEGAS (KCCI) — An Iowa State University sophomore represented the state on a national stage in Las Vegas on Monday.

Harrison Dahm, who works at the Fareway store in Denison, competed in the National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger Championship. He earned the honor to compete for the Hawkeye State after claiming the Iowa Best Bagger title at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.

Dahm is studying industrial engineering in Ames and has been a part-time employee at the Denison store since 2018.

Dahm’s trip to the national grocery-bagging competition had a deeper meaning for him than just a trip to Las Vegas — his dad won that competition while also representing Iowa and Fareway in 1996.

“I’m trying to follow in his footsteps a little bit,” Dahm said.

