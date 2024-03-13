Video of SC man fatally shooting neighbor’s dog leads to his arrest, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Disturbing video showing an Anderson County, South Carolina, man shooting his neighbor’s dog has led to the man’s arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The dog’s owner, Jessica Smith, shared the home security video with WYFF News 4 over the weekend.

Smith said her dog, Ace, escaped the fence on Wellington Street and got into a fight with a neighbor’s dog.

Smith said Ace returned home to his own fenced-in yard and then a neighbor is seen on video walking up to the fence and shaking it and then calling for the dog.

In the video you can hear Ace barking and then see the man pull out a gun and fire it.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the man in the video, Robert Russell Rigdon, 50, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and ill-treatment of animals.

Authorities said Rigdon is seen “shooting several times at the 6-year-old dog, minutes apart.”

The sheriff’s office said Ace was forced to be euthanized.

Rigdon told authorities his dog had been bitten by Ace several times.

The sheriff’s office said Rigdon has a history of assault and battery and is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center as he awaits a bond hearing.

A magistrate set Rigdon’s bond at $15,000 and he was expected to bond out later Monday, officials said.

The judge stipulated Riddon was to have no contact with the neighbor and owners of the dog he allegedly shot.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.