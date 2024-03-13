Driver dead after car plunges into river in Oregon City

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — Clackamas firefighters and the Oregon City Police Department worked together to pull the body of a driver out of a car that drove into the Clackamas River on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the car veered off into the river for an unknown reason. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials believed the driver was the only person in the car.

“We got a report that a car had gone into the water here at Clackamette boat ramp,” said Captain David Edwins, Oregon City police. ‘I can’t recall out of recent memory any cars going into the water as of recent. I can’t say it’s never happened, but it’s pretty rare.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.