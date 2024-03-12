Woman accused of throwing child ‘like a piece of luggage’ at Middletown daycare

By Web staff

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A woman is accused of assaulting a child at a daycare in Middletown, according to police.

Authorities said video evidence showed 47-year-old Kristie Kovarcik throw a child.

Kovarcik worked at Town and Country Early Learning Center in Middletown back in January, they said.

Police said the video showed Kovarcik pick up the child by the shirt and toss them “like a piece of luggage.”

The police report stated that the child had markings and bruises from the incident.

When questioned by police, they said she told them that “I just kind of lost my cool.”

Kovarcik was charged with risk of injury and child endangerment.

