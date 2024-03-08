Son accused of killing mom in Olivette

By Web staff

OLIVETTE, Missouri (KMOV) — A son is accused of killing his mother in Olivette.

Jaylen Johnson, 25, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Monica Johnson-McNichols, 56. His bond was set at $100,000.

Johnson-McNichols was found fatally shot in a home on Huron Drive around 7:20 a.m. Thursday. According to police, paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the son and mother lived together at the home.

