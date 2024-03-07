Police search for man accused of setting up fake cameras near Plymouth Township ballot drop box

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — The Plymouth Township Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of installing fake cameras near a ballot drop box.

Police believe the man set up the cameras at the Risen Christ Luthern Church on Ann Arbor Road to “intimidate voters.”

Township Clerk Jerry Vorva said two cameras were installed, one in January and one in February.

Vorva said the man used different vehicles and installed one of the cameras on a light post, mounting the other on a stake in the ground.

“Not only myself but clerks all across the state are on kind of heightened alert to look out for any kind of voter intimidation, any kind of interference with the voting process,” Vorva told CBS News Detroit.

Chief James Knittel said the department is working with the Michigan Attorney General’s office to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plymouth Township police at 734-354-3250.

