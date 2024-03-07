High schoolers join Des Moines Symphony to perform for DMPS students

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The sound of music was ringing through Des Moines Tuesday afternoon, and several of the talented musicians were high schoolers.

Nearly 40 Youth Symphony musicians played alongside the Des Moines Symphony at the Civic Center. The crowd was full of Des Moines Public School fourth-graders.

The symphonies will play for every DMPS fourth-grader over the rest of the week. There will also be concerts celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.