‘Fight the crisis:’ Milwaukee Co. leaders, experts honor lives lost from drug overdoses on 4th annual Black Balloon Day

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — If you saw black balloons around Milwaukee on Wednesday, here’s why.

March 6 marks the annual “Black Balloon Day,” which honors lives lost due to drug overdoses.

It’s an ongoing issue in Milwaukee County, as more than 600 people have died from opioid-related overdoses for the second year in a row.

And according to county data, overdose deaths doubled from 2010 to 2020.

That’s why on Wednesday morning, dozens of city and county officials, leaders, and experts joined together at Wisconsin Community Services to highlight the national holiday and push for change — all while surrounded by black balloons.

“Regardless of your age, regardless of your race, your gender, your socioeconomic status, no matter where you live, this reality can come upon you,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who then proclaimed the day across the county.

It was a “momentous” occasion for Tahira Malik, the founder of Samad’s House — a Milwaukee nonprofit that doubles as a women’s sober living home for those struggling with substance abuse or addiction.

“We’re in this fight together,” Malik told CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White. “I continuously lose my loved ones to drug deaths. We have the power to curb it.”

Malik said she works every day with her team to try and educate the community about signs of drug overdoses and how to help someone in need.

“One death is too many,” Malik said. “Hopefully one day we won’t have to have Black Balloon Day because we were able to save all the lives that needed to be saved.”

Her brother-in-law, Juan Barron, also came to the presentation and agreed with Malik’s sentiment.

His little brother, Orlando, died on Feb. 3. He was only 31.

“He was outgoing and always laughing,” Barron recalled. “He was always happy, always joyful, and he had two kids.”

Barron said his brother struggled with drug addiction for around nine years.

“He wanted to stop but he didn’t know how to,” Barron said, adding that he too began having problems with drug usage. “I got one year clean from addiction on Feb. 27, so I want to show him an example. I want to honor him and have him live through me.”

Barron said he hopes anyone who feels alone in their battle knows that “recovery can be possible.”

“I didn’t know how to stop,” Barron said. “Life is short. Don’t be afraid to reach out to ask for help.”

