Omaha Public Schools approves contract for new superintendent

By Tyler Rinkol

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education approved the contract for its new superintendent Monday.

Last month, the board selected current interim superintendent Matthew Ray to assume the permanent position.

The approved contract will give Ray a base salary of $336,500. The contract states he is eligible to receive “reasonable increases” based on his performance, but does not list any specific amounts. Ray’s contract takes effect July 1 and lasts through June of 2027.

Ray has been serving as interim superintendent for OPS since the summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.