3 unhoused people found dead in Santa Cruz over 2 days

By Ricardo Tovar

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Santa Cruz police said they have found a third unhoused person dead on Thursday. The other two people were reported dead Wednesday.

A man in his early 70s was found dead under the Water Street bridge near Market Street, police said. The death is not suspected of being suspicious.

It is believed he died either for medical reasons or a drug overdose, Santa Cruz police spokesperson Jon Bush said. An autopsy will be performed, and a cause of death will be officially determined.

The other two unhoused people were found dead on Wednesday morning. The first body was found at an encampment on Arana Gulch near Capitola Road.

Bush said they were assisting an encampment clean-up when someone discovered a dead body inside a tent. The body appeared to have been dead for at least a few months.

No foul play is suspected, but police are still investigating. The Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office took the body to perform an autopsy.

The second body was found on the train tracks near Coral Street, Bush said.

A woman hadn’t heard from her friend in a few days and went to check on her. That’s when she was discovered dead.

The friend called the police and said it appeared to be an overdose-related death. She was found with drug paraphernalia around.

