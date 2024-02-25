Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing roommate

<i>Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/ KCNC via CNN Newsource</i><br/>51-year-old Bobby Knapp was taken into custody by deputies and charged with first-degree murder.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/ KCNC via CNN Newsource
51-year-old Bobby Knapp was taken into custody by deputies and charged with first-degree murder.
By
Published 2:38 PM

By Kasey Richardson

Click here for updates on this story

    JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado man is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate during an argument inside a residence in Indian Hills.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Jeffcom Communications Center received a report from a male saying he had been involved in a shooting in the 4700 block of Parmalee Gulch Road.

Deputies reportedly arrived on the scene and contacted an adult male in the driveway near the residence.

When deputies searched the home, they discovered a dead adult male who suffered from gunshot wounds, according to JCSO.

51-year-old Bobby Knapp was taken into custody by deputies and charged with first-degree murder.

Knapp’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content