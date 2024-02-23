Maui woman said a man held her at knife point and hijacked her truck

By Shanila Kabir

Click here for updates on this story

MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KITV) — A Maui woman said she is thankful to be alive after she claims a man held her at knife point and hijacked her truck.

She shared her experience on social media.

Alysha Sparksman said she was waiting for her husband inside of his truck Wednesday afternoon. The truck was running and the doors were unlocked. She said she heard the driver’s side door open but when she looked up, it was not her husband.

“The door opened and someone got in and reeked of cigarettes ,so I looked over, surprised. I said this is the wrong vehicle. They replied, ‘Get out of the vehicle I have a knife,’” said Sparksman.

She said Maui Police Officers eventually found the truck, damaged near Hookipa High School. The suspect, however, is still on the loose.

“I got out of the car and they proceeded to almost run over me. The truck door was open and it went all the across the vehicle next to me. There were a lot of civilians that came to my aid shortly after,” said Sparksman.

To protect yourself from a similar situation, Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said to always lock your doors, roll up the windows and use the air conditioner.

“We’ve had cases where people are waiting at mall parking lots with their windows down. There was a time a man was waiting for his wife and man came up to his window with a knife and stole his Rolex watch,” said Kim.

Kim said in situations like this, it is safer to comply especially if a criminal has a weapon. In most cases, officers are able to retrieve stolen vehicles.

Another piece of advice is to be a good witness. Kim said that if you are a victim to a crime, pay attention to the criminal’s appearance and look for out for distinguishing marks like scars and tattoos.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.