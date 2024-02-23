Covenant School celebrates police therapy dog’s birthday

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Students at The Covenant School got to celebrate a very special birthday Thursday morning.

Metro Nashville police and the students celebrated therapy dog Sgt. Bo’s third birthday. Sgt. Bo visits the school once a week.

On top of that, every student received a replica Sgt. Bo stuffed animal, which was provided by a private donor.

“The kids were overjoyed,” MNPD said.

