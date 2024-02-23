Skip to Content
Covenant School celebrates police therapy dog’s birthday

Covenant School students and Nashville police celebrated the school's police therapy dog's birthday.
Covenant School students and Nashville police celebrated the school's police therapy dog’s birthday.
By Caleb Wethington

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Students at The Covenant School got to celebrate a very special birthday Thursday morning.

Metro Nashville police and the students celebrated therapy dog Sgt. Bo’s third birthday. Sgt. Bo visits the school once a week.

On top of that, every student received a replica Sgt. Bo stuffed animal, which was provided by a private donor.

“The kids were overjoyed,” MNPD said.

