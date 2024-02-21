Riverside County pastor arrested for sexually assaulting child

By Web Staff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL) — A Riverside County pastor has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor.

Deputies first learned of the allegations on Jan. 30, at around 2:30 p.m., when they were dispatched to reports of a past sexual assault involving a child in the 23000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Moreno Valley, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

While investigating the reports, detectives learned that the juvenile victim had been assaulted by a local pastor identified as 79-year-old Moreno Valley resident David Helbling.

He was arrested on Feb. 14 when deputies served a search warrant at the same address.

“During the service of the search warrant, evidence related to the crime was collected, and Helbling was taken into custody without incident,” said the RSO statement.

Helbling was booked on multiple felony charges related to the crimes committed against the child and remains in custody on $2 million bail.

Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing, but anyone with further information is asked to contact them at (951) 486-6710.

