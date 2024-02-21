New details in death of woman who was assaulted and left on Modesto highway off-ramp

By Brittany Hope

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — The investigation continues for police into a brutal domestic violence and homicide case in Modesto.

This incident happened Friday night when Modesto Police said they responded to the area of 6th Street at the Highway 99 northbound off-ramp to help CHP with a possible hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The vehicle fled the scene, and police said the woman was found on the ramp. She was sent to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Through the investigation, Modesto police officers learned this was an assault that happened in their jurisdiction before the woman was left on the highway off-ramp.

Based on evidence, police said they identified 32-year-old Ruben Olvera from Ceres as the suspect in this deadly assault.

The next day on Saturday, officials said he turned himself in to police.

Olvera was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Saturday for homicide and domestic violence, according to police.

Jail records show he is being held on no bail. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office released his mugshot to KCRA 3.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office told KCRA 3 he will be arraigned on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Because this is a domestic violence case, Modesto Police said the name of the female victim will not be released.

Police said Olvera knew the victim and that they had been involved in a relationship.

Anyone with information, video, or evidence that could help in this investigation are encouraged to call Detective Bolinger at 209-342-9162.

Lawrence Cardwell lives nearby the Highway 99 off-ramp and said he heard a screech and then a woman screaming loudly Friday night as he was putting his son to bed.

“It was gut-wrenching,” he told KCRA 3.

Cardwell walked outside of his home, saw police lights, and said he saw the woman’s body on the side of the off-ramp in some grass near the roadway.

“It makes me feel unsafe to be honest,” Cardwell said. “My mom, you know, she was a victim of domestic violence before she passed on. It’s never worth it. It’s never that serious. It’s never that serious to take someone’s life over something so small.”

Caldwell said he sends his condolences to the victim’s family.

