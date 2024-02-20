A pecan tree disappeared from a front yard, but what happened and why?

By Andrea Lucia

DALLAS (KTVT) — For decades, a pair of pecan trees have framed the front of the Bellew home in Lake Highlands.

“It is a selling point for the neighborhood that there are lots of trees,” said Jill Bellew. “It provides shade in the summer and it’s pretty.”

So it came as a surprise when her son called while she was out of town to ask why one tree was suddenly missing.

“Did you guys call to get our tree cut down?” Christopher Bellew remembers asking.

“I thought he was kidding. We totally thought he was joking,” said Jill. “He sent us a picture and we were in shock.”

The family’s doorbell camera captured workers cutting the tree down branch by branch, leaving nothing but a stump and some wood dust.

“That tree’s always been there. No one’s complained about it. It’s a great tree,” said Christopher.

“It was a big, pretty, healthy tree,” said Jill. “And it’s just sickening that it’s gone.”

The family initially assumed this was an unfortunate but honest mistake by a tree company that somehow ended up at the wrong house. But, then, a second tree company showed up at their home to give an estimate on cutting down their trees.

A text exchange provided by the second company shows someone claiming to be the property owner, providing a picture of the Bellew’s house and their address requesting “the two trees right in front of the house” be “removed and their stumps grounded.”

The picture in the texts came from a listing for the house.

The sender’s number with a California area code goes nowhere.

“We’re scared to death to leave the house,” said Jill, who worries someone may come cut down her remaining pecan.

Her husband posted a sign on it, reading “Do Not Cut This Tree!”

The couple say they can’t think of any possible motive for someone to want their tree gone.

There’s no financial gain to be had, no angry neighbors the family’s aware of.

“We’ve just racked our brains. Who could have done this and why?” said Jill.

The Bellews can’t tell from their video what company cut their tree so they’re waiting to see if someone shows up to get paid. Maybe then, they’ll get some answers.

“I mean, this is CRAZY,” she said.

