‘We can’t allow fear to overtake us.’ Community, police talk safety ahead of NFL Draft

By Darren Cunningham

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The mass shooting in Kansas City left one dead and nearly two dozen injured during their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

As Detroit plans a large scale event of its own, the NFL Draft in April, Chief James White talked strategy in the wake of Kansas City.

Speaking from Detroit police’s state-of-the art real-time crime center where analysts monitor surveillance cameras placed throughout the city, White gave his heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of victims in the Kansas City mass shooting.

He said,”It’s been a number of mass shootings throughout our country. Completely unacceptable — 81 people have been killed this year.”

The chief said Detroit’s been preparing to host the NFL draft for 2 years now and has a solid strategy.

White explained, “We’re not gonna change. Certainly, we look at what’s happened [in Kansas City], and we’re going to study it like we study, unfortunately, the other events that have happened throughout our country already this year and just to learn from them. What protocols were in place? What protocols weren’t in place?”

“We look at everything from protests around the country to those single actors and a number of other things,” he said.

The chief said Detroit has hosted plenty of large events to gain that confidence, along with having the help from law enforcement partners.

7 Action News stopped by Hot Sam’s men’s clothing store which is located near Campus Martius.

Co-owner Cliff Green said major events, like the draft, bring a unique economic boost, and he’s confident in DPD’s strategy.

“I think overall they’re going to be well-prepared for this draft, in terms of having enough police officers out on the street, enough security, enough surveillance from the sky and what have you,” Green explained.

He said, “We can’t allow fear to overtake us or to overcome or to stop this event.”

Lions fan Craig Guzy said he plans to be downtown during the draft and that has not changed in light of Kansas City.

“Ya know, it’s the world. I mean, things happen. But ya know, you just gotta be very careful with what you’re doing,” Guzy told 7 Action News.

Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said technology, like real-time surveillance cameras and metal detectors in the gun-free zones for the draft will be in use.

“We have third-party and ambassadors, safety ambassadors in these public spaces 24/7 that are not only trained in mental health, but also de-escalation techniques,” he explained.

